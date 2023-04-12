IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.82. 5,587,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,097,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

