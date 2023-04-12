IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. 77,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $47.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

