IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,598 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.55. 47,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,284. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

