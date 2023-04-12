IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.23. The company had a trading volume of 351,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

