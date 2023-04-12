IFG Advisory LLC Sells 14,160 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.34. 407,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,079. The firm has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

