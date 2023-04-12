IFG Advisory LLC Sells 193 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 471,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.56. 410,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,812. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

