IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $186.47. 2,523,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

