Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 5%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 52,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 612,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Imagine Lithium Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

