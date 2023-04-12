ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Rating) rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 85,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

