Immutable X 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $59.33 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $652.57 million and approximately $59.33 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

