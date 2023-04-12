Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,303 ($28.52).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.68) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IMB stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,894.90 ($23.47). 1,932,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,968.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,023.56. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,612 ($19.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,545.45%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

