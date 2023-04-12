INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Up 9.6%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 30,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 59,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

The stock has a market cap of $146.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 40.53% and a negative net margin of 7,299.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

