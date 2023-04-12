Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 55,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,503,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

