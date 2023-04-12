Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Stock Price Up 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $519,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.