Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 21.4%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) shares shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 178,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 82,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.48.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

