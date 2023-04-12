Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,839.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACVA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 539,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,241. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

