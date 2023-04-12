Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,448,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,616,672.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $288,832.60.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.8 %

LEGH traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 7,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 246,398 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

