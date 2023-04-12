Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 437,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $18,598.14.

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $19,798.02.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $25,097.49.

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51.

loanDepot Stock Up 4.2 %

LDI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 364,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,423. The company has a market capitalization of $550.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.39. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 361,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.