Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 437,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $7,948.16.
- On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $18,598.14.
- On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $19,798.02.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $25,097.49.
- On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.
- On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51.
loanDepot Stock Up 4.2 %
LDI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 364,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,423. The company has a market capitalization of $550.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.39. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
