Insider Selling: REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Insider Sells 650,000 Shares of Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Michael Joyce sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £6,500 ($8,049.54).

Michael Joyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Joyce bought 650,000 shares of REACT Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,049.54).

Shares of REACT Group stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 2,292,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,964. REACT Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.78 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of £11.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.03.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

