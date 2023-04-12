Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 20,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $647,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $146,800.00.

Intapp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTA traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 190,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,390. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

