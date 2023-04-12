Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,746,324. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

