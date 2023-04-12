Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $35.31

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.31, but opened at $36.58. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 86,959 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

