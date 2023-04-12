Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $35.31

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.31, but opened at $36.58. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 86,959 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.82.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
