Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,216.96

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,216.96 ($15.07) and traded as low as GBX 1,206.50 ($14.94). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,224.50 ($15.16), with a volume of 550,718 shares changing hands.
ICP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,029 ($25.13) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital raised shares of Intermediate Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,324.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,218.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
