International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

