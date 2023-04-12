Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.82 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00018034 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $57.82 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00060774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,468,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,328,508 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.