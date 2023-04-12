Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. 152,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,830. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $121.72. The company has a market cap of $358.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.94 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

