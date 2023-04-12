Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,700,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 764,382 shares.The stock last traded at $21.14 and had previously closed at $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.