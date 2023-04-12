Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VPV opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

