Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 85,603 shares.The stock last traded at $71.89 and had previously closed at $71.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $581.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

