Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.13. 1,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Get Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 266.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.