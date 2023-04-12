Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,324,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after acquiring an additional 967,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,125,000 after acquiring an additional 482,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,210,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.