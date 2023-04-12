Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
RPV traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. 108,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,142. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
