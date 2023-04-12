Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. 108,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,142. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.