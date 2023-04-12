Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 158.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $190.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

