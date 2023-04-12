Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

GE stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,130.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

