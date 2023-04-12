Invitation Homes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,350 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,640 put options.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 562,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,625. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 392,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,514 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

