Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,363 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,824,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. 1,863,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

