Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 186,682 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,682 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up 1.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.22% of ChampionX worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in ChampionX by 5,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ChampionX by 43.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

