Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 86,011 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,011 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 3.8% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.20% of Restaurant Brands International worth $39,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 257,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.