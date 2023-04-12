Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Takes $5.12 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 614,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,035,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 611,740 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Clarivate by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Clarivate by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Clarivate by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,765,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 864,508 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

