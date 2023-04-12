Ironwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.9 %

FNV stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.30. 196,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $168.59.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

