Ironwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

