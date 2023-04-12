Ironwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises about 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 242.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

