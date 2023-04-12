Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the third quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in NCR by 4.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 26.8% in the third quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 305,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 135.8% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 115,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 317,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.65. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

