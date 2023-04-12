Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Koppers makes up approximately 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Koppers worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of KOP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,341. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $719.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

