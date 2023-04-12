Ironwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $191.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a PE ratio of 899.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,887. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

