Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for about 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 159,324 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 380,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 76,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.36. 33,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.62. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,385,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

