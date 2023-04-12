Ironwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 69,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,819. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

