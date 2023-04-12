IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.13

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.87. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 30,627 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $501.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

