IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.13

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.87. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 30,627 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $501.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.