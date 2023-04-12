IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Trading Up 4.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 29,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 101,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
