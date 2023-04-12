IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Trading Up 4.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 29,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 101,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

