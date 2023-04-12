iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.94 and last traded at C$25.94. Approximately 59,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 96,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.05.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.60.

